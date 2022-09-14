Lady Chevrons shift base in UAE ahead of ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup Qualifier

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

THE Zimbabwe senior women’s cricket team, the Lady Chevrons are shifting base from Dubai to Abu Dhabi e United Arab Emirates ahead of the International Cricket Council Women’s Twenty20 World Cup Qualifier, which gets underway on Sunday.

Zimbabwe have been in Dubai where they took part in the Women’s T20I Quadrangular Series at the International Cricket Council Academy. The Mary-Anne Musona captained Lady Chevrons won the three matches they played, defeated the United States of America by five wickets, floored UAE by 47 runs before they edged Thailand by three wickets to finish unbeaten.

On Wednesday, the Lady Chevrons travelled from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital city where the matches are taking place.

The 2022 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier taking place in the UAE from 18 to 25 September and serves as the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament. The top two teams from the qualifier tournament will progress to the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Papua New Guinea, Thailand and the UAE are Zimbabwe’s opponents in Group B.

Zimbabwe qualified for the global event after they won the 2021 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier held in Botswana a year ago.

