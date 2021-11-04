Lady Chevrons skipper Musonda up for ICC Women’s Player of the Month award

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior national women’s cricket team captain, Mary-Anne Musonda has been nominated for the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for October.

Musonda captained Zimbabwe in the four One Day Internationals against Ireland at home last month. In the four ODIs, she scored a total of 169 runs, at an average of 56.33 with a strike rate of 90.86. On a day that proved historic for Zimbabwe as they played their first ODI since being granted the status, Musonda’s unbeaten 103 runs powered them to a four-wicket win against Ireland.

Musonda is nominated for the women’s award together with the Irish duo of all-rounder Laura Delany and right-handed batter Gaby Lewis.

Zimbabwe Test captain, Sean Williams was nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for March, an award which was won by Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

An independent ICC Voting Academy and fans around the world can vote to decide the winners, which will be announced next week.

Meanwhile, Musonda has secured kit sponsorship from Keeley Cricket, an outdoor and sporting goods company based in the United Kingdom. The Zimbabwean skipper will have the equipment in time for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be played in Harare from 21 November to 5 December.

Zimbabwe are preparing for the qualifier with three ODIs against Bangladesh at Queens Sports Club, with the matches lined up for 10, 13 and 15 November. Bangladesh women are arriving in Harare on Saturday before they find their way to Bulawayo the next day.

