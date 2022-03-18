Lady Chevrons star Mushangwe continues to shine in Australia

Zimbabwe bowler Anesu Mushangwe celebrates a wicket in action during a World Cup Cricket Qualifier match played with Nigeria at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare, May 11 2019.

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN all-rounder, Anesu Mushangwe has been named in South Australian Grade Cricket League.

Mushangwe, who has been in Australia since 2019, plays for Glenelg District Cricket Club. She was on Friday named among the best performers in the SACA Grade Cricket League.

According to SACA, the team selection was based on nominations received by all First Grade senior men’s and women’s coaches.

Mushangwe’s team finished on top of the log in the SACA Premier Cricket Women’s First Grade while they were third in the SACA Premier Cricket Women’s First Grade Twenty20.

The leg spinner has always hogged the limelight since she moved to Australia. In 2020, Mushangwe enjoyed a superb season, starring with both bat and ball to inspire Glenelg District Cricket Club to earn promotion to SACA Premier Women’s 1st Grade competition.

Mushangwe scored 302 runs with the bat at an average of 75.50 while also claiming 40 wickets with an impressive average of 12.05.

She also finished the season with the best bowling performance after claiming five wickets for just two runs in a match.

Mushangwe has not played for Zimbabwe since 2019, with former coach Adam Chifo attributing her absence to paper work issues.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29