Lady Chevrons vice-captain joins camp for SA tour, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE women’s national cricket team vice-captain, Josephine Nkomo is back from the United Kingdom to join the Lady Chevrons ahead of the South African tour as well as the International Cricket Council Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in United Arab Emirates next month.

Nkomo missed the training camp in India last month as she was playing club cricket in UK. She was named in the final squad of 15 together with Modester Mupachikwa, who missed an 18-day training camp in India last month as they were playing club cricket in England.

Mary-Anne Musonda will captain the side of seasoned campaigners that includes Christabel Chatonzwa, Pellagia Mujaji and Precious Marange.

Sixteen-year-old opening batter Kelis Ndhlovu and Francisca Chipare, who made their T20I debuts during the tour to Namibia, also made it into the final squad.

Zimbabwe Women’s ongoing preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 will continue with a tour to South Africa where they will play five Twenty20 matches against the South Africa Emerging Women team.

The matches are scheduled for 28, 29 and 31 August, with the last two set for 2 and 3 September in Pretoria.

Zimbabwe Women will then travel to the UAE on 7 September for a quadrangular series against Thailand Women, the United States of America (USA) Women and the hosts as part of their final preparations for the qualifying tournament.

Zimbabwe Women are in Group B alongside Thailand Women, Papua New Guinea Women and UAE Women.

Bangladesh Women, Ireland Women, Scotland Women and USA Women are in Group A.

The two teams that make it to the final will qualify for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 to be held in South Africa.

Zimbabwe Women squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022: Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Modester Mupachikwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Christabel Chatonzwa, Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana, Pellagia Mujaji, Audrey Mazvishaya, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Francisca Chipare

