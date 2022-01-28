Lady Chevrons wicketkeper Mupachikwa signs for UK cricket club

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE women’s national cricket opening batter, Modester Mupachikwa has signed for a United Kingdom cricket club, Spence for the 2022 season.

The 25-year-old Mupachikwa is not only good with the bat but is equally gifted as a wicketkeeper. Since her international debut in 2011, she has become an integral member of the national side.

Over the past decade, she has been one of Zimbabwe’s chief run-scorers, regularly topping the tournament run charts, including the most recent International Cricket Council Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifiers in Botswana (167 runs at 55.66).

A few seasons prior, she was again the third leading T20 World Cup Qualifiers run-scorer (125 runs at 31.25), helping guide her side to the Africa Region title.

Throughout her career, which started at the age of 12 with the Zimbabwe Under-19 Ladies team, she has played against notable sides including India, Ireland, South Africa, and Bangladesh. She was picked in a Global Development Squad which toured Australia and played various matches against the Women’s Big Bash sides.

More recently, she was named as the best batter of Zimbabwe’s domestic league, hitting 194 runs at 67.59.

Mupachikwa is looking to capitalise on her current form and is set to travel to England to play and coach for South London club Spencer in 2022. – @Mdawini_29