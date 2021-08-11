Lady Stanley burial for Maphepha on Saturday

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders chairman, Ernest “Maphepha” Sibanda, who died on Tuesday will be laid to rest at the Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Zenzo Moyo, the family spokesperson said the late former Bosso player and team manager will be interred at Lady Stanley Cemetery. The burial place is reserved for outstanding citizens of Bulawayo.

“Ernest Sibanda is being laid to rest on Saturday at Lady Stanley Cemetery, we are still waiting for some relatives who are coming from South Africa,’’ Moyo said.

Seeing how popular the late Sibanda was and Covid-19 protocols in place that limit crowds at 30 for funerals, Moyo said they were planning to stick to the numbers permitted.

“As law abiding citizens, we will stick to Covid-19 protocols,’’ he said.

Mourners are gathered at Sibanda’s family residence in Njube.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Football Association has joined the nation in mourning the departed football legend.

“Sibanda was a colourful player who starred for both Highlanders and Caps United. He was always a cheerful, great, and hardworking leader, who executed his managerial duties with distinction. Winning four consecutive championships as a team manager and one as an

Executive Chairman of a big institution like Highlanders football club is clear testimony of his great abilities as a football leader. He was a great team manager of the Warriors who qualified for the 2006 Caf Africa Cup of Nations finals hosted by Egypt,’’ read part of Zifa’s statement.

Zifa described Sibanda as someone who affection for talent no wonder why young players found it easy to work with him.

“Sibanda had a soft spot for young talent, hence many young players found it easy to work with him both at the national team and at Highlanders. He was a darling of fans from across the battle of Zimbabwe divide because he believed in sportsmanship and that foes on the pitch must celebrate together after the match,’’ said Zifa.

The last chairman to win the championship for Highlanders in 2006 is the fifth prominent football personality to die this year, with the others being David Mandigora, Steve Kwashi, Joe Mugabe and Misheck Chidzambwa.

“It is saddening that we continue to lose legends at a time that Zimbabwean football needs all its legends to join hands and contribute to the growth and development of the beautiful game. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this difficult moment of bereavement,’’ concluded the Zifa statement.

At the time of his death, Sibanda, who also served as national team manager was a board member at Bulawayo City Football Club.

