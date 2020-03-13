Lady Stanley Cemetery burial for Daka

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS legend Barry Daka, who died after a short illness will be laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery, a place reserved for luminaries in the city, at a date yet to be advised.

Daka’s son and family spokesperson, Mayfield confirmed the developments this morning.

“The family is yet to finalise on the exact date but the old man will rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery, that’s all that I can say for now,” said Mayfield, himself a former footballer who played for Highlanders and Railstars.

A number of sports personalities visited the family yesterday to pay their respects.

At the time of his death, the unassuming and tactically gifted Daka, who was part of the Bulawayo City’s technical advisors, was 71 and is survived by a wife, four children, Mayfield, Michelle, a nurse in Swaziland, Lorraine, a bank manager in South Africa, and Marcelene, a medical doctor in Botswana, and 10 grandchildren.

Two of his children Rosweter and Billy are late.

Mourners are gathered at the family home, House Number 153 Barbourfields Suburb.

As news of Daka’s death filtered through on Thursday, an avalanche of condolence messages started pouring in both locally and outside the Zimbabwean borders.

All the condolence messages described Daka, who was in the process of penning a book detailing the history of Zimbabwean football, as a legend.

Below are the condolence messages:

Zimbabwe Football Association:

We have learnt with profound sadness, the passing on of legendary

Barry Daka. Our sincere condolences to his family, friends and the

football family. May his soul rest in peace

Highlanders:

We have learnt with shock and disbelief the passing on of veteran coach and club legend Barry Daka who passed on this morning. We would like to convey our deepest condolences to the Daka family, and all football stakeholders who identify with this legend.

Bulawayo City:

Its with a sad & heavy heart that we have to bid farewell to our coach, a legend Barry Daka who passed on this morning. Byo City has lost an asset, a man passionate about development, a fundi in all things football, a friend, a father, a coach. Our hearts are with the Daka family.

Footballer Union of Zimbabwe:

Zimbabwe has lost a legend. On behalf of the FUZ, we wish to express our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Barry Daka. May his soul rest in peace.

Botswana Football Association:

It is with great sadness that this morning we learnt of the untimely passing of highly respected coach Barry Daka. Coach Daka has certainly contributed to our football development, nurturing and developing a number of local players. May His Soul Rest In Peace.