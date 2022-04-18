Lake Mutirikwi on verge of spilling

Sharon Chimenya, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority has warned that Lake Mutirikwi is on the verge of spilling and has urged those downstream to be on high alert.

According to Zinwa, Lake Mutirikwi, which is the second largest inland water body in the country, is currently 98,9 percent full and with the rains that have been experienced in Masvingo Province for the past few days and according to a statement by the water authority the lake is likely to spill in the next 48 -72 hours.

The lake last reached full capacity in January 2005 and last season it reached 98 percent.

“We wish to advice stakeholders and communities downstream of Lake Mutirikwi that due to the rains received upstream of the lake in the past days, the lake is expected to start spilling in the next 48 to 72 hours should the current flow continue.

ZINWA working with the Masvingo Provincial Civil Protection Unit and other structures on the ground has placed communities on high alert and continues to create the necessary awareness to mitigate the impact of the anticipated spilling,” read part of the statement.

ZINWA has advised those downstream not to cross flooded rivers and to ensure that any water abstraction equipment along river channels is removed or properly secured.