Land tribunal submits report

Harare Bureau

The tribunal looking into misconduct allegations against two members of the Zimbabwe Land Commission, Deputy Commissioner Tadious Muzorora and Commissioner Marrie Jeanette Manjengwa, has completed its inquiry and submitted its report to President Mnangagwa yesterday.

Only the President can make the contents or recommendations of the report public.

President Mnangagwa set up the tribunal last year under the required constitutional provisions and appointed retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda as the chairman sitting with Telecel Zimbabwe chief executive Ms Angeline Vere and lawyer Mr Godfrey Mutseyekwa.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Permanent Secretary Mrs Virginia Mabhiza provided the secretariat to the tribunal.

The land commission is one of those set up under the Constitution with the Judicial Service Commission making recommendations to the President over the membership.

Commissioners have a high level of independence and so can only be removed before their terms expire after an independent tribunal has been set up, with the chairman being a judge or retired judge.

Justice Cheda declined to say what his tribunal had found or recommended.

Deputy Comm Muzoroza and Comm Manjengwa were accused of allegedly co-authoring and uploading onto the World Bank Conference website an abstract, which painted a negative picture of the country’s Land Reform Programme in respect of the land tenure and allocation of land to women, youths and farm workers.