Landlord jailed for molesting juvenile (15)

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 35-year-old woman from Sizinda in Bulawayo has been arrested for aggravated indecent assault after she fondled and frottaged a 15-year-old juvenile.

The accused appeared at West Commonage Court before magistrate Ms Sikhethile Moyo facing charges of aggravated indecent assault as defined in section 66 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23. She was remanded in custody to 14 September for continuation of trial.

State case as presented by prosecutor Ms Patience Ngwenya was that on 22 December 2022 at around 4pm in Sizinda, the complainant was having a bath at the house where they rent a room together with his uncle. The accused is the landlord.

In the process of bathing the complainant alleged that he noticed that the accused was peeping through the keyhole watching him taking the bath.

Upon realising that she had been spotted, the complainant then noticed she then left and went away from the bath room.

After finishing, the complainant went to the room which they were renting and was applying lotion on his body when the accused approached him carrying three bottles of Savannah dry, an alcoholic beverage.

She is alleged to have then convinced the complainant to drink all three bottles of alcohol until the complainant was drunk since it was his first time to ever drink alcohol.

When accused saw that the complainant was drunk she then began showing him pictures of naked people and proceeded on to show him pornographic videos until the complainant.

The accused also began to fondle the complainant’s sexual organ and frottaged it.

The complaint later notified his uncle on what the accused had done, which led them to reporting the matter at Tshabalala police station.

It was further revealed in court that this not the first time that the accused has done a similar act, as she has another case under her name where she was being accused for indecent sexual assault.