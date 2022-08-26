Landlord’s dogs kill six-year-old

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

A SIX-YEAR-OLD girl from Bulawayo’s Matsheumhlophe suburb was on Wednesday bitten to death by dogs.

The deceased was a daughter of a tenant at the house where they rented the cottage, with the dogs belonging to the owner of the house. According to local police, the incident took place at around 7am when the now deceased left the cottage going to the main house intending to check whether there was electricity.

The cottage is about 100 metres from the main house. The owner of the house then heard her screaming and she looked out through the window and saw their two Boerboel dogs attacking the child.

“She went out of the main house and tried to restrain the dogs, one of the dogs released the deceased but the other one resisted and dragged her for about 10 metres. We urge members of the public to build kennels for their dogs and avoid letting their dogs to roam freely as this may lead to unnecessary loss of life,” said Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube.

In May a house owner from Selborne Park died when he was mauled by two Boerboels in broad daylight in his own yard, while the third tried to protect him to no avail.