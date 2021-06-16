LATEST: 241 cases in one day…Zim’s Covid-19 surge continues

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE country recorded 241 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, 115 of which came from Mashonaland Central, as the number of positive cases keep increasing.

The country breached the 200 cases in a day barrier yesterday, after four consecutive days during which the number of positive tests hovered above the 100 mark. Two people in the country lost their lives to the virus.

As infections surge, vaccination continues, with 1162 people receiving their first dose of vaccines yesterday while 4113 people got inoculated for the second time. A total of 29 new recoveries were recorded, leaving the national recovery rate at 92 percent while active cases increased from 1415 to 1625.

On Saturday, the Government announced a blanket ban on all gatherings, while ordering all companies to de-congest their premises by 50 percent. Meetings and workshops are to be held virtually while restaurants are no longer permitted to sell food to sit-in customers save for those appended to hotels and lodges.