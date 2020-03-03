LATEST: BCC get donations for BF renovations

Mandla Ncube, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council’s last-ditch efforts to fix Barbourfields Stadium to meet Caf requirements on Tuesday received a boost when Harare businessman Musa Gwasira donated 100 bags of cement as well as a refrigerator.

With BCC well under the spotlight for its failure to make required renovations at Barbourfields leading to Caf deciding to revoke the clearance for Emagumeni to host continental matches, Gwasira and Friends have come to the rescue.

Speaking at the donation presentation, Eddie Chivero, representing Gwasira said they saw it fit to stop the blame game and make the first step towards improving Barbourfields Stadium.

“The time of talking and accusing each other of not having done this and that was over, we needed to get to action and this is the action that we decided to take because it’s not for Bulawayo City council alone to make sure that our stadiums are standard and we saw it fit to come in with this donation that we think will go a long way in refurbishing the stadium,” said Chivero.

With the stadium renovation taking centre stage, Herentals Group of Colleges, represented by Mduduzi Ndlovu also revealed their plans to chip in offering to upgrade the changing rooms at Barbourfields.

“As a group of Colleges, we are going to upgrade the changing rooms, toilets, the referees changing rooms including installing air conditioners in the referees rooms,” said Ndlovu.

Central Government has also contributed $13 million towards the renovations at Barbourfields, which if successfully completed could see Zimbabwe play their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations encounter against Algeria in Bulawayo. Zimbabwe could still clash with the African champions on neutral territory should they fail to have their playing facilities ready.