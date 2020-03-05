LATEST: BCC ready for Independence celebrations

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Municipal Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has said it is ready to play host to the country’s 40th Independence celebrations, with the local authority saying it will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the festivities are a success.

Responding to questions from councillors on Wednesday during a full council meeting on the readiness of the local authority on the backdrop of the water challenges bedeviling the city, future water supplies and water action council committee chairperson, Councillor Siboniso Khumalo said the local authority was geared up for the celebrations.

“We are ready, not only for the Independence Celebrations but also the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, which will also be taking around place around the same period. In terms of the Independence Celebrations that will be taking place at Barbourfields, as per our policy, it is located at a zone which is assured of 24-hour water connectivity, in the event that we might face an unforeseen crisis, we will have water bowsers on standby,” said Clr Khumalo.

The future water supplies and water action council committee chairperson also revealed that they were also talking with the relevant authorities to see to it that the celebrations do not get any unforeseen hiccup.

“As you might know the celebrations are still on planning stage therefore despite our position on the availability of water supplies, we are also engaging the relevant authorities to further guarantee this position.

“Since these celebrations will be bringing together a significant number of regional and international visitors our aim is to show everyone that Bulawayo is surely the best run city in the country,” said Clr Khumalo.

This will be the first time since 1980 that main programme of the Independence celebrations are being held outside the capital, Harare after President Mnangagwa declared that this is in recognition of the role the city played in the liberation war history.