LATEST: Byo @125 celebrations launched

Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni declares the Bulawayo @ 125 celebrations launched at the same sport where Dr Leander Starr Jameson, the then administrator for Matabeleland, in 1894, declared it as a town.

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

HUNDREDS OF Bulawayo residents on Tuesday morning converged in the city’s Central Business District as part of festivities to commemorate Bulawayo’s 125th anniversary.

The celebrations commenced with two processions, one starting from the Inxwala site (corner Masotsha Ndlovu Avenue and Joshua Mqabuko Street) and the other at the National Railways of Zimbabwe Main station, marching towards the Large City Hall.

The processions were brought to a climax with the city’s mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni declaring the celebrations officially opened at the exact same spot where Dr Leander Starr Jameson, the administrator for Matabeleland, in 1894, declared it as a town.

“As the mayor of the city of Bulawayo, I today, the 4th of June 2019 declare that Bulawayo’s foundation is God who is also its builder and maker, that Bulawayo is progressive and moving forward with development, in line with our motto- Masiyephambili.

“That the city is economically vibrant and has multi-million dollar business, that our infrastructure is robust and that we have a conducive environment for business and leisure, that we lead in innovation and smart technology, that we also have morally sound culture anchored on our values or Ubuntu, integrity, accountability and transparency,” he said.

The celebrations continued in the afternoon with various groups providing entertainment at the City Hall car park.