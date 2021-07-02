LATEST: Byo poly closes, as Covid-19 strikes

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO Polytechnic has put all students in their residency on isolation after three tested positive for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The higher learning institution has further barred off campus students from coming to school so as to contain the outbreak.

According to an internal memorandum to lecturers, ancillary staff and students, the institution’s principal, Engineer Gilbert Mabasa said all resident students will isolate at the institution’s hostels.

“Following the testing positive of three resident students as of last night, the health authorities have advised that non-resident students stay at home while residents are tested to establish the extent of the positive cases. Resident Students are to isolate in their hostels.

“There is need for all staff members to be tested for a complete picture of the current situation. Accordingly, every nonresident student should be in self-isolation at home pending further instructions from the appropriate authorities. Stay tuned to our groups for updates. Please inform all members in your areas of responsibility accordingly,” read the memorandum.

Contacted for comment, the institution’s principal, Engineer Gilbert Mabasa said they had decided to take the measures so as to help contain the pandemic.

“It is an unfortunate scenario but as administration we decided to take this route as a means of containing the spread of this pandemic,” said Eng Mabasa.