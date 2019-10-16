LATEST: Cheetahs for Safari Sevens in Kenya

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national sevens rugby team coach, Gilbert Nyamutsamba sees the Tusker Safari Sevens in Kenya, scheduled for Friday to Sunday as an opportunity to fine tune for next month’s Africa Cup in South Africa.

With no preparations to talk about since the players are meeting in Kenya on Thursday and no camp prior to departure for the East African nation, Nyamutsamba’s desire is to keep the same players while adding more for the camp to be held in Stellenbosch prior to the Africa Cup. Some of the senior players who could not make it to Kenya due to various commitments are Riaan O’Neil, Tafadzwa Chitokwindo, Tapiwa Tsomondo and Connor Pritchard. Shingirai Katsvere and Kudakwashe Chiwanza also picked up injuries while turning out for the Sables in the Victoria Cup.

“The tournament is now training, and hopefully we gain momentum going to the Africa Cup. We will try keep the bulk of these players for the camp and add a few of the missing senior players, Riaan (family commitment) Tafadzwa and Tsomondo, Connor (club to release only for Africa Cup). I am also hoping that Shingi Katsvere, Kuda Chiwanza have recovered from injuries suffered in 15s,” Nyamutsamba said.

With no activity since they last took part in last month’s Zambia Sevens, the Safari Sevens is effectively is the first fine tuning session for the Cheetahs.

“The tournament is basically the first “training” for us, we are using this as training, will not even be looking at the scoreboard, but giving every player as much game time as possible, it’s a start of what we want to be trying to play two weeks later,’’ he said.

At the Tusker Safari Sevens, Zimbabwe have been drawn to play against Spain, Seventise and Kenya Commercial Bank Rugby Club in the group stage.

Cheetahs squad: Njabulo Ndlovu, Blithe Mavesere, Emmanuel Zangari, Martin Mangongo, Ngoni Chibuwe, Nelson Madida, Andrea Banda, Biselele Tshamala, Hilton Mudariki, Tarisai Mugariri, Stephan Hunduza(captain), Takudzwa Kumadiro

@Mdawini_29