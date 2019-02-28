LATEST: Chicken Inn arrives in Malawi

Fungai Muderere in Blantyre, Malawi

CHICKEN Inn arrived in Blantyre Malawi yesterday evening ahead of their tomorrow’s match against Nyasa at the four team invitational tournament at Kamuzu Stadium.

The long road journey to Malawi has however not deterred the Gamecocks who arrived with all their nine new signings that include Valentine Kadonzvo, who dramatically ditched former champions, Dynamos last month.

The forty member delegation made up of players and officials left Bulawayo on Tuesday evening.

Head of delegation Juta Tshuma, who is the Chicken Inn vice chairman said : “We are happy that we have been received well. We got a good reception from our hosts Nyasa Big Bullets. It’s all systems go for us.”

Midfield maestro Clemence Matawu, veteran defenders Guide Goddard, Moses Jackson, former Highlanders utility player Simon Munawa, ex Ngezi Platinum Stars trio of goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, defensive midfielder Tinashe Chipunza and striker Clive Augusto, former Bulawayo City midfielder Sipho Ndlovu are all part of the traveling squad.

Gifted Malvin Gaki, enterprising Bret Amidu and former Dynamos player Phakamani Dube also made the trip to Malawi.