LATEST: Covid-19 vaccine will be free

04 Feb, 2021 - 14:02 0 Views
0 Comments
LATEST: Covid-19 vaccine will be free

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

MINISTER of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube has clarified that all Zimbabweans will be able get the Covid-19 vaccine for free.

Some sections of the media had earlier this week claimed that the Finance Minister had said some Zimbabweans will be required to pay for Covid-19 vaccination, which was said to be meant to enable the Government to “recoup” costs of procurement.

However, in a statement released on  Thursday, Prof Ncube said all the vaccines procured by Government will be made available to all citizens for free.

Prof Mthuli Ncube

“It has come to my attention that, my comments about the payment for the Covid-19 vaccine, have been taken out of context. I would like to make it clear that, the vaccines that the government is procuring with support of our international partners and friends, will be made available for free,to the citizens of Zimbabwe,” said Prof Ncube.

Government recently secured US$100 million for the purchase of 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine that will be used to inoculate over 60 percent of the country’s population.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting