LATEST: Covid-19 vaccine will be free

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

MINISTER of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube has clarified that all Zimbabweans will be able get the Covid-19 vaccine for free.

Some sections of the media had earlier this week claimed that the Finance Minister had said some Zimbabweans will be required to pay for Covid-19 vaccination, which was said to be meant to enable the Government to “recoup” costs of procurement.

However, in a statement released on Thursday, Prof Ncube said all the vaccines procured by Government will be made available to all citizens for free.

“It has come to my attention that, my comments about the payment for the Covid-19 vaccine, have been taken out of context. I would like to make it clear that, the vaccines that the government is procuring with support of our international partners and friends, will be made available for free,to the citizens of Zimbabwe,” said Prof Ncube.

Government recently secured US$100 million for the purchase of 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine that will be used to inoculate over 60 percent of the country’s population.