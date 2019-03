Nqobile Tshili, Correspondent

FORMER Victoria Falls Mayor Sifiso Mpofu was on Thursday evening arrested over a case of suspected poaching.

ZimParks national spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed Mpofu’s arrest on Friday morning.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Farawo said; “Ex Vic Falls Mayor and two others have been arrested for illegal possession of 120kgs of ivory. Say no to poaching.”

More to follow…