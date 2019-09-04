LATEST: Gvt condemns xenophobic attacks

Online Reporter

Government has condemned the continued xenophobic attacks in South Africa which has so far left five people dead, shops looted and others burnt down.

Shops owned by nationals from across Africa were looted while haulage trucks driven by foreigners were also targeted.

In a statement, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa urged Zimbabweans living in South Africa and those travelling to that country to take necessary precaution to ensure their safety.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to all Zimbabweans and other African nationals who suffered from the senseless orgy of violence in South Africa.

“The Government and the people of Zimbabwe condemn the barbaric acts, which clearly offends the spirit of African unity and solidarity as espoused by the African Union founding fathers in Addis Ababa in 1963,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the despicable attacks come at an opportune time when African leaders had just launched a Continent wide Africa Free Trade Area.

“We applaud the South African Government for their swift intervention to end the violence and bring the perpetrators to book. All Zimbabweans living in South Africa and those travelling to the country are urged to take the necessary precaution to ensure their safety,” she said.

