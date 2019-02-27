LATEST: Gvt makes arrangements to ease fuel queues

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

THE Government has made arrangements to secure enough fuel stocks to ease shortages that have resurfaced resulting in long queues at filling stations.

In an interview on Tuesday, Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Jorum Gumbo said the shortages were mainly due to scarcity of foreign currency although he added Government has put an emergency arrangement to deal with the situation.

“We have enough stocks but the issue is the shortage of foreign currency in the country. However, the country has enough stocks to last long periods and we have made arrangements to ease the long queues that have resurfaced,” said Dr Gumbo.

Dr Gumbo refused to elaborate the plan but said it will result in fuel being available.

He is on record saying the country has enough stocks but they were bonded and companies will only release the fuel after being paid in foreign currency which is allocated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Dr Gumbo said, however, in the long run, the country needed to improve production and exports to ensure that it generate enough foreign currency to meet its requirements

Motorists told Sunday News that they were back to times of spending hours queuing for fuel.

“It seems we are back at square one again. I really don’t understand what the problem. This has really turned out to a nightmare for us,” said Mr Frank Gondo who was queuing at one of the garages in Bulawayo.

In January, Zimbabwe increased the price of fuel that saw garages charging $3.11 per litre for diesel and $3.31 per litre for petrol. Before the increase diesel cost $1.38 a litre, and petrol $1.43 a litre