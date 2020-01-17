LATEST: Heavy rains expected during the weekend

Sinokuthaba Dube, Sunday News Reporter

THE Meteorological Service Department has predicted heavy rains that may uproot trees and damage buildings country wide especially along main watersheds and the Eastern Highlands starting on Saturday.

In a statement on Friday, MSD said the rains could result in flash floods. “Uprooting of trees, flooding of rivers and streams as well as damage to infrastructure is likely with this type of rainfall intensity,” said MSD in a statement. “Rains have been falling across much of the country this week.

These are expected to intensify as the weekend begins, thus on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 January 2020, areas along the watershed and Eastern highlands are forecast to receive heavier rains in excess of 50mm in 24 hours. “The MSD said the rains are expected to steadily ease off with chilly and cloudy conditions being expected until Tuesday 21 January.

Therefore, the department encouraged members of the public to take necessary precautions and avoid being caught outdoors.

Caution to members of the public, do not attempt to cross flooded rivers and swollen stream where the depth is unknown. Visibility may also be compromised during heavy downpours. During storms avoid metal objects and tall isolated trees. Where possible, stay indoors.”