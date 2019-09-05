LATEST: Internationally acclaimed conservationist set for Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo

World record adventurer and conservationist, Holly Budge, is part of an A-list of luminaries set to grace the 12th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.

Budge has two world records under her belt, including being the first woman to skydive Everest and race semi-wild horses 1000 kilometres across Mongolia in just nine days, will join the tourism expo in an effort to encourage women in tourism to think and dream bigger.

Her other achievements include summiting Everest, leading an expedition on the technical mountain, Ama Dablam, in Nepal and making a successful first ascent in the Altai Mountains.

The World Tourism Expo —an annual Tourism Trade Fair organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority — runs from 12 to 14 September 2019 at the ZITF Exhibition Center in Bulawayo.

Africa Conservation Travel Director Shelley Cox said the expo presented a perfect opportunity for tourism trade promotion.

“As the annual Sanganai World Tourism Expo approaches, we at Africa Conservation Travel are looking forward to connecting with the international and regional buyers and media who will be attending, to showcase all that Zimbabwe has to offer from a Tourism and Conservation perspective,” she said.

Cox noted that there was a need to encourage more women to the tourism industry hence their invitation of Budge to this year’s expo.

“I am particularly excited about the inclusion of a “Women in Tourism” capacity building workshop which has been included in this year’s conference to empower and equip women in the industry with the necessary skills to enhance the development and rise of women in the industry,” she said.

“To that end, working with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, we have managed to arrange for the internationally acclaimed female adventurer, conservationist, and motivational speaker Holly Budge to join the workshop in an effort to encourage women in tourism to think big and dream bigger.” she said.

ZTA Head of Corporate Affairs Godfrey Koti encouraged exhibitors, visitors, buyers, investors to use the opportunity to establish strategic business partnerships with world tourism players.

“We are excited by the caliber of exhibitors and buyers from outside the country. At this time we can confirm that preparations are at an advanced stage for this mega event and already we have over 250 exhibitors who have registered and most of our international buyers and exhibitors have started arriving.

“About 20 countries have confirmed their participation these include India, China, Italy, Nigeria, Zambia, SA, Bots, Mozambique have confirmed participation. This is going to be a two-day event in which we seek to showcase and promote Zimbabwe for MICE, which is Meetings, Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions,” said Koti.