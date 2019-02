Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

THE body of the late national hero Professor Callistus Ndlovu who passed away in South Africa last week has arrived in Bulawayo.

Prof Ndlovu’s body was received by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Judith Ncube, Politburo members Cde Angeline Masuku and Cde Absolom Sikhosana, senior Government officials, service chiefs and hundreds of Zanu-PF members.