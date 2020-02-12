LATEST: Ngezi Platinum Stars unveil 12 new players

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars have unveiled 12 new players, an indication of how they are serious about winning the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

The 12 players, who include the experienced duo of midfielders Devin Chafa and Denver Mukamba were displayed in Ngezi on Wednesday. Besides Chafa and Mukamba, the other new players are former Highlanders midfielder Nigel Makumbe who was with ZPC Kariba last season, Wellington Taderera, Kudzai Chigwida, goalkeeper Marion Chang, Anelka Chivandire, Nyasha Chintuli, Junior Zindoga, Issa Ali, Munashe Katondo and Tendai Matindife.

Madamburo lost striker Donald Teguru who is now with Buildcon in Zambia. The club also parted ways with a number of players, some of them being Michelle Katsvairo, now training with Highlanders and Nigerian Osi Minuri who is eyeing a move to Dynamos.

With Rodwell Dhlakama having been confirmed as the substantive coach at the end of last year, Ngezi Platinum will look to launch a serious challenge for the championship in 2020.

At the club’s awards ceremony held in December, Dhlakama, who revealed at the same function that he was a son of Mhondoro-Ngezi promised to deliver the championship, something that should bring joy to his community.

“The message is that I am always a winner as a coach. I’ve done this before, I have won trophies before and even when I was young with Mhondoro Ngezi High School. In 2020, we will not accept being bridesmaids because the only thing that can make the community happy is winning the championship for them,” Dhlakama said.

Ngezi Platinum made a strong push towards the end of the season to finish fourth in the Castle Lager PSL and they were also runners-up in the Chibuku Super Cup.

