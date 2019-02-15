LATEST: President mourns Prof Ndlovu

Nozipho Rutsate, Sunday News Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has sent his condolence message to the Ndlovu family following the death of Professor Callistus Dingiswayo Ndlovu in South Africa yesterday.

Prof Ndlovu 83, died at Netcare Pinehaven Hospital for Pancreatic Cancer in South Africa on Wednesday where he had been hospitalised.

At the time of his death Prof Ndlovu was Zanu-PF Bulawayo province chairman.

He was suffering from cancer and it had spread from the pancreas to his liver.

In a statement on Thursday, President Mnangagwa said he was shaken by the news of the death of the veteran politician.

“I received the news of the death of our Zanu-PF Bulawayo Provincial Chairman and former Cabinet Minister on Wednesday afternoon, with disbelief and complete shock. While we knew he had been unwell for some time, his passing on in South Africa yesterday came as a surprise.

“A veteran politician of our national liberation struggle, the late Professor Ndlovu, served his country with distinction and unwavering commitment to its freedom and independence,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President said Prof Ndlovu was a humble person.

“A humble and approachable person, Professor Ndlovu abhorred tribalism and regionalism while championing peace and unity among our people. With his death, both the ruling Party Zanu-PF and the country at large, have lost a principled and disciplined cadre who was always prepared to scarifies for the greater good of our people. On behalf of the Party Zanu-PF, Government, my family and indeed on my own behalf, I extend my sincere and heartfelt condolences to Professor Ndlovu’s wife and children. May they derive comfort from the knowledge that we share in their deep grief and great loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Prof Ndlovu was born on 9 February 1936.

He attained a Bachelor of Arts degree in History in 1965 at the University of South Africa and proceeded to do a Masters in History in 1969 at New York University and finally a Ph.D. in History in 1973 at the State University of New York.

He held various portfolios in the government. He also sat on various boards and was awarded freedom of the city in Minnepolis in 1972.

Mourners are gathered at number 3 Fletcher Avenue in Khumalo, Bulawayo.

The Zanu-PF province has since requested that he be declared a national hero.