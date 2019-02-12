LATEST: Ruthless Mia Finola wins Fillies Classic Race

The winning connection.....Trainer Bridget Stidolph, jockey Collen Storey on board Mia Finola and horse groomer at Borrowdale Racecourse on Sunday

Mandla Moyo, Sports Reporter

TOP class runner Mia Finola produced a polished performance at Borrowdale Racecourse last Sunday on her way to victory during the running of the Fillies Classic Race.

For her scintillating display she delivered $4 800 in prize money to her stable leaving the other runners to get $1 600, $1 000 and $600 according to their order of merit.

Mia Finola the bookmakers favourite before the race did not disappoint when it was time to show the world why her name was the talk of the town throughout the week prior to this race meeting reducing a lean field of four competitors to a bunch of pretenders all the way to the winning post.

Trained by Bridget Stidolph with jockey Collen Storey in the iron, Mia Finola broke the tape in a record time of I minute 40.01 seconds to live to her top billing.

In second position was another bullet from the same yard of Stidolph, Born to Shine, with jockey Brendon McNaughton pulling the reigns trailing by close to two horse lengths behind, while the last three spots fell to Miss Franklin another one by Bridget, Double Dab and Ineffable respectively.

From a total of seven races held on the day, Stidolph made a haul of five winner’s medal while the other two trainers Penny Fisher and Kirk Swanson sent out a winner each.

The next race is the 1600m Mota Ipi Tombe Stakes set for running on 24 February at the same venue.

Nominations for this race are due this morning 13 February while the final list is expected out on 18 February.