LATEST: Scores attend Mugoba memorial

Elita Chikwati in Chivhu

Scores of people yesterday gathered at the Mugoba homestead in Wiltshire, Chivhu, for the funeral service of national hero, Major-General Trust Mugoba.

Mourners described Maj-Gen Mugoba as a unifier, humble, friendly, and an advisor.

Proceeedings started in the morning with the arrival of the body which was flown from his Featherstone farm.

The body was accompanied by close family members. A church service was conducted at the homestead.

Present at the funeral service were Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Minister Apolonia Munzverengi, heads of several Government departments, senior army officials, family members, Zanu-PF supporters and members of the community.

A church service followed and later, the national hero’s casket was taken to the family’s cemetery where his parents are buried.

The casket was placed on the area where he was supposed to have been buried had he not been declared a national hero.

A plaque will be erected on that site.

During the service, speakers spoke glowingly of the national hero, including his role in the family, community and the nation.

Family spokesman Dr Jabulani Moyo said Maj-Gen Mugoba was a pillar to the family who provided not only for his immediate family, but many people in Mberengwa, Bulawayo and Chivhu.

“He gave guidance to the whole family, both immediate and extended. He was a responsible man who, despite his demanding job, also had time for others.

“His being declared national hero is an honour to us as the family and an honour to him considering his good deeds. We are humbled by that,” he said.

Chief Musarurwa said the community had lost a unifier and loving member who worked well with people from the grassroots level, headmen, councillors and chiefs.

“Our future as a community also depended on him. He was a friendly man who took time off his busy schedules to interact with others including the young people.

“He was an adviser and was also open to suggestions from others.

“We worked together spearheading developmental projects such as the (Operation) Maguta and Command Agriculture.

“We are humbled that he was given a befitting status. He deserved it,” said Chief Musarurwa.

Chikomba resident, Mr Jephat Kasimeni said Maj-Gen Mugoba was a humble man who could relate well with other members of the community.

“He was a generous man and we are glad his good works have been recognised. It is an honour to the community that he was declared national hero,” he said.

The body was later airlifted to One Commando Regiment in Harare.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told journalists in Harare yesterday that the body of Maj-Gen Mugoba will today go to Parachute Regiment for a parade at 2pm.

Burial is scheduled for tomorrow at the National Heroes Acre.