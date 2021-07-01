LATEST: Steve Kekana has died

Legendary musician Steve Kekana has died at the age of 63.

The Take Your Love musician died early on Thursday morning according to his manager Xolani Majozi.

“Yes, it’s true, Ntate Steve Kekana is no more. He died in the early hours of this morning and we are waiting for more details from the family,” Majozi said.

“I spoke to his wife and she confirmed that he’s no more. He was fine the last time I spoke to him. I spoke to him last week over the phone and we were having an event around him but had to cancel due to the latest lockdown regulations.”

This is a developing story. – SowetanLIVE