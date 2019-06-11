LATEST: Zanu-PF youth member and fake CIOs granted bail

Some of the youths who extorted money using President Mnangagwa’s name at the courts in Bulawayo

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

THE Zanu-PF youth member in Bulawayo, accused of using President Mnangagwa’s name to extort a woman of US$12 000, together with three men who allegedly masqueraded as Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operatives have been granted bail.

Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklyn Mkhwananzi granted the quartet $300 bail each, on condition they report to the police twice a week, reside at their given addresses and not to interfere with witnesses.

Blessed Mushando (27) was arrested, in a joint operation by members of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) from Harare and Bulawayo.

Mushando, reportedly duped a woman of USD$12 000, after he allegedly told her that he was linked to President Mnangagwa and could liaise with his office to secure her mining interests.

Mushando initially appeared in court on Saturday were he was remanded in custody by Bulawayo magistrate Miss Nomasiko Ndlovu.

Charges against him are that on 24 March this year he reportedly drove a Zanu-PF branded vehicle to Shangani, where he met the complainant, Ms Priscilla Ncube at Tobo mining syndicate. It was stated that he misrepresented himself, telling Ms Ncube that she should pay US$12 000 to President Mnangagwa for her to secure the mine.

It was the State case that on the same day Mushando extorted Ms Ncube of US$2 000, after telling her that he had the capacity to assist her in securing the mine. He reportedly told her that the mine had been targeted by the President’s Office in turning around the economy, as it was rich in gold. Mushando was allegedly given the money by one Dumisani Ndlovu on behalf of Ms Ncube.