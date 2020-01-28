LATEST: Zimra introduces sniffer dogs

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has introduced sniffer dogs to tackle smuggling activities at all the country’s border posts.

Detection or sniffer dogs are dogs that are trained to detect substances such as explosives, illegal drugs, wildlife scat, currency, blood, and contraband electronics such as illicit mobile phones. The sense mostly used by detection dogs is smell.

Zimra board member Mr Morris Mpofu said the institution had been instrumental in facilitating trade and travel in the country.

He said this during the International Customs Day commemorations held in Bulawayo on Monday.

“Zimra has been instrumental in facilitating trade and travel and introduced a considerable number of initiatives to curb drug smuggling and other harmful products through our ports of entry. Some of these systems include setting up of anti-smuggling units at ports of entry.

‘Non-intrusive equipment such as scanners were both commercial and private goods go through at importation, use of sniffer dogs that are trained to use their senses to detect substances such as explosives, illegal drugs, wildlife scat, currency, blood, and contraband electronics such as illicit mobile phones.” He said.

Mr Mpofu said Zimra would soon hold training initiatives for officers on anti-smuggling techniques.

He said they would collaborate with other intelligence offices for information so that they curb the scourge of smuggling and corruption that was rife at the country’s ports of entry.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Affairs Minister, Cde Judith Ncube commended efforts by Zimra to curb corruption and also urged officials to shun the practice.

“I would like Zimra to be cognisant that its members of staff have to serve clients quickly and professionally, without creating artificial bottlenecks so (that they) ask for bribes,’’ Cde Ncube said.- @peterkmatika