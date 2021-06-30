LATEST: ZITF deferred to August

Online Reporter

Cabinet has postponed the 2021 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) to August following an upsurge in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking during a tour of Vulindlela Primary School in Cowdray Park, Minister for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Dr Joram Gumbo raised a concern over non compliance of regulations.

“It was decided yesterday at Cabinet that ZITF be postponed to August following an upsurge in Covid-19 cases because it’s important that we take care of ourselves, we can always hold it when the situation has normalised. The virus is deadly and it’s no joke but at times people take it lightly and ignore directives from Government,” he said.

This year’s ZITF was scheduled to be held from July 20 to 23.