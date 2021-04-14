Learners to remain in school

Bruce Ndlovu and Nontobeko Mlotshwa, Sunday news Reporters

AS part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 during the upcoming Independence Day holiday, the Government has decided that all boarding school learners will remain at their respective schools during that period.

Similar measures were taken over the Easter holidays earlier this month.

Last Saturday, President Mnangagwa appealed to the nation to uphold the measures put in place by Government and the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 protocols during a holiday meant to celebrate the country’s liberation. The country celebrates 41 years of independence on 18 April.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said learners must remain domiciled at their respective educational institutions over this period, to prevent a spike similar to one witnessed over the last festive season.

“In order to protect learners during the forthcoming holiday and avoid the Covid-19 infection spike as happened over the Christmas and New Year holidays, Cabinet has directed that all learners at boarding schools remain at their respective schools during the Independence holiday in order to avoid travel congestion and minimise chances of contracting the virus. All school heads, without exception, are required to observe this directive, which is in the national interest,” she said.

Cabinet noted that due to the strong Covid-19 surveillance system, last week’s outbreak at Sacred Heart School in Umzingwane District of Matabeleland South Province was easily detected and dealt with.

“All 117 cases were mild and systems have been activated for contact tracing and strengthening of all standard operating procedures” she said.

She said Cabinet approved the progress report on the procurement and roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines presented by Health and Child Care Minister Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

“Government is awaiting delivery of 600 000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines following completion of procurement processes. In addition, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development has granted authority to purchase five million more doses of vaccines,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She further said steps were being taken to increase the number of vaccinated people particularly in hotspot areas.

“Steps are being taken to increase the number of people to be vaccinated across the provinces, particularly in hotspot areas in Matabeleland South, Mashonaland West, Harare and Manicaland Provinces,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The printing of the new Covid-19 vaccination cards with security features is on course, and the World Health Organisation is working on a platform to store vaccination data for use internationally. This will mean that should travelling Zimbabweans need to be vaccinated to enter any country, that country will be able to access secure data, making the fake cards provided by criminals useless.