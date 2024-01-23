Leather Institute of Zimbabwe calls for education on health implications of improper footwear

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Leather Institute of Zimbabwe (LIZ) has called for education on the health implications caused by wearing the wrong shoes and the use of the wrong footwear materials in production, which has resulted in most people having bunions.

A bunion is a bony bump that forms on the joint at the base of the big toe. It occurs when some of the bones in the front part of the foot move out of place. This causes the tip of the big toe to get pulled toward the smaller toes and forces the joint at the base of the big toe to stick out.

According to studies, more than 20 percent of men and women ages 18 to 65 have bunions and more than 35 percent of men and women over age 65 have these toe deformities. Along with age, there are several other factors that can make it more likely that a person will develop bunions.

In an interview, LIZ president Mr Cornelio Sunduza said proper footwear protects the feet.

“The nation at large needs to be educated on the health implications caused by wearing the wrong shoes. Proper footwear protects the feet from everyday wear and tear. It also helps prevent conditions such as bunions.

“The wrong shoes also cause plantar fasciitis, an inflammation of the fibrous tissue (plantar fascia) along the bottom of your foot that connects your heel bone to your toes. People can also end up having corns and calluses which are thick, hardened layers of skin that develop when the skin tries to protect itself against friction or pressure,” he said.

He said feet were compared to shock absorbers which bear the weight, act as shock absorbers and provide the foundation on which the rest of the skeleton is balanced.

Mr Sunduza said poor footwear could lead to injuries and skeletal pain.

“How shoes affect your health comes in the form of shin pain (caused by inflammation of the muscles and tissues around your shin bone) and achilles tendon pain (occurs when the tendon that connects the back of the leg to the heel becomes swollen and painful near the bottom of the foot). One can also develop corns, bunions, ingrown nails and postural issues that include spinal alignment problems and lower back pain,” he added.

He said mostly affects women who wear narrow shoes but could also happen to children during early developmental stages.

Mr Sunduza said plantar fasciitis occurs from overuse, standing on a hard surface for too long, age and wearing unsupportive shoes with bad heel or sole.

A small to medium enterprise (SME) shoe manufacturer, Mr Hillary Ndlovu said wearing the right shoes was important from a tender age.

“Parents should ensure they choose the right shoes for their children from a tender age. Footwear is your first line of defense against wear and tear, so proper footwear provides not only protection, but helps you maintain your balance and posture,” he said.

“If you see you children when wearing certain shoes always falling, then there is a problem. Rather than considering that the shoes are the right shoe size and width, an optimal fit, also look at the quality material used for the upper, lining and outsole.”

Mrs Melody Tshuma who has had a bunion surgery done to reduce the pain and correct the deformity, said it was critical to deal with bunions as soon as they start to develop.

“I have had a corrective surgery for bunion known as a metatarsal osteotomy done five years ago. I would advise people to deal with bunions as soon as they start forming rather than to let the situation get out of hand. This is why most elderly people fail to walk or always complain about their feet,” she said.