Legend David ‘Yogi’ Mandigora dies

The Sunday News

Harare Bureau

WARRIORS and Dynamos legend David Mandigora has died.

He was 54.

Mandigora passed on at his home in Vainona early this morning.

His former teammate and close friend Laban Kandi confirmed the news to The Herald this afternoon.

“I can confirm that David (Mandigora) has died. He passed on early this morning at his Vainona residence,” he said.

According to reports, Mandigora was due to undergo for an undisclosed operation today.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

 

