Legendary Bosso Coach given befitting send off

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwean football community came out in numbers to pay their last respects to celebrated former Highlanders coach, Barry Daka, who died last week at the age of 70 and was interred at the Lady Stanley Cemetery on Wednesday.

A moving service, which lasted for over four hours was held at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre for Daka and was attended by the who is who in Zimbabwean football.

Premier Soccer League chief executive officer, Kennedy Ndebele, just like many other speakers spoke of Daka’s passion for youth development. Ndebele, a former Highlanders secretary general and chairman described Daka as an advisor, motivator and leader.

“This man is a national hero, we are celebrating the life of a man who contributed to football development for a period of over half a century, 50 years plus, it’s not a joke. His passion for youth development, research and recording are some of the traits,’’ Ndebele said.

Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu, a former Highlanders player and coach decried the treatment of former players like Daka who have a hard time in getting into their former club’s matches. Zulu challenged the Bosso leadership to approach the PSL and find ways of ensuring that the club’s greats have access to the team’s matches.

For Footballers Union of Zimbabwe president, Desmond Maringwa, Daka was the greatest local football legend.

“This is the greatest legend that I’ve seen, he played football, he coached, different generations, the passion he had for football was immeasurable, he was so humble,’’ Maringwa said.

Daka is survived by a wife, four children, Mayfield, Michelle, Lorraine and Marcelene. Two of his children Rosweter and Billy are also late.

