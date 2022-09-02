‘Let the jazz begin’

Simba Jemwa, Sunday Life Reporter

BULAWAYO may seem to have all but forgotten about renowned jazz artist, McCoy Mrubata but he has promised to dazzle his fans with a showcase of African entertainment fusing the modern sound of jazz with yesteryear melodies.]

Mrubata and his four-man band arrived at Joshua Mqabuko International Airport this Friday morning ahead of their Spring Feelings Jazz Concert appearance at the Country Side Resort (along Airport Road) for Saturday’s and was met by the event’s promoter, Prince Tshabalala and local media that included radio personality, Ezra ‘Tshisa’ Sibanda.

The South African jazz saxophonist was recently awarded a South Africa Music Award Lifetime Achievement gong for his over 40 years of work in the genre. He will be headlining the concert which also features local artistes comprising the Cool Crooners, Bulawayo Combined Jazz band, Abby Ncube, Hudson Simbarashe, Ash Bass & Friends complete the list of performers.

Speaking to media at the airport, Mrubata said he was excited at the chance to dazzle his fans in Bulawayo having played in the city before.

“This is not the first time I have performed in Bulawayo and I look forward to pleasing jazz fans and musicians alike at the Spring Feelings Jazz Concert. My band is a mix of youth and experience with each bringing something to the table,” said Mrubata.

“I have brought a good mix of mbaqanga, jazz and fusion. We also a track that is mbira-based that was dedicated to my late friend Jethro Shasha whom I worked with when he was based in South Africa,” he said.

“We promise Bulawayo a good set of South African music from a fresh band. I am performing with my nephews who have a very good grasp of jazz.”

After touching down in Bulawayo, Mrubata and his band toured the venue of the concert and was charmed by the setting. – @RealSimbaJemwa