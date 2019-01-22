Let us put economy first: ED

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for national unity in the wake of skirmishes that were punctuated by looting and wanton destruction of property that rocked the country last week.

He said it was high time political differences were set aside urging all political parties, churches and civic organisations to work together and map a way forward.

The President wrote on twitter, “I invite leaders of political parties as well as religious and civil leaders to set aside our differences and come together. What unites us is stronger than what could ever divide us. Let us begin a national dialogue. Let us put the economy first. Let us put the people first,” he said.

He said the increase in fuel prices which he announced last week was inevitable.

“One week ago, I announced measures to stabilise our nation’s critical fuel supply. I was aware that these measures were not going to be popular and this was not a decision we took lightly but it was the right thing to do,” he wrote.

He said the events that followed were undesirable.

“What followed was regrettable and tragic. Everyone has the right to protest, but this was not a peaceful protest. Wanton violence and cynical destruction, looting police stations, stealing guns and uniforms; incitement and threats of violence. This is not Zimbabwean,” he said.

He however bemoaned the conduct of security forces in the manner they handled the situation.

“Likewise, violence by our security forces is unacceptable and a betrayal of the new Zimbabwe. Chaos and insubordination will not be tolerated. Misconduct will be investigated. If required heads will roll,” said President Mnangagwa.