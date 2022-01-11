Let’s look beyond elections, Byo Province Youth leader urges

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

WHEN opposition politicians fail to look beyond the next election – or even the latest tweet – they are neglecting the rights of future generations, argues newly elected ZANU-PF Bulawayo Province Youth League leader, Cde Godknows Mdhari.

The firebrand youth leader is convinced that the positive regeneration within ZANU-PF structures that culminated in the recent provincial elections across the country is testament to the values the party places on democratic processes.

Cde Mdhari says this recent internal election within the party will serve to ensure that current and future generation are fully represented allowing them to safeguard the gains of both the liberation struggle and the Second Republic.

“As a party we showed that we have firm belief in the fundamentals of democratic process. We held our elections and the people elected representatives that they feel will deliver,” said Cde Mdhari.

The former Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union (ZICOSU) Secretary General is convinced that the structures within the party – such as political representatives and internal debates – should serve to temper their impulsive and selfish desires, and foster society’s long-term interests and welfare as the Second Republic continues to push towards a middle-income economy by the year 2030.

Cde Mdhari said that many opposition politicians are barely able to see beyond the next election, and dance to the tune of the latest opinion poll or tweet.

“Our opponents in politics typically prefer quick fixes, such regime change rather than dealing with the deeper social and economic causes of the economic difficulties that our country is facing.

“They refuse to acknowledge that the sanctions they brought onto the country are starving us and choose to point the blame at ZANU-PF. They want to bicker around international conference tables, focused on their near-term interests, while the country suffers economically,” he said.

"As the 24/7 social media pumps out the latest ZANU-PF failure according to the opposition or obsesses over a throwaway comment from some foreign leader, the myopia of their so-called democratic politics is all too obvious," he said.