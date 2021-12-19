Let’s soldier on: Bosso coach

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach, Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu wants his players to soldier on amid trying times which saw their match against Manica Diamonds being postponed last week.

Bosso and the Gem Boys were meant to square off at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare last Sunday but the match was one of the eight that were rearranged due to Covid-19 positive cases recorded in some of the teams.

Highlanders yesterday finally made the trip to Mutare for a date with Manica Diamonds this afternoon.

Bosso have to do without two players who started the match against Ngezi Platinum Stars while they welcome back Nqobizitha Masuku and Lynoth Chikuhwa who missed the 0-0 stalemate with Madamburo.

Mpofu acknowledged that these are difficult times.

“These are trying times, we hope whoever gets the opportunity to do duty for the team should make sure that we come out with the three points that we need,’’ Mpofu said.

Manica Diamonds should prove to be problematic opponents for Highlanders seeing that they have a 100 percent record in the two matches they have played. They started off with a 4-0 triumph over Whawha before they overpowered Bulawayo City 2-1 at Barbourfields Stadium.

Highlanders will, however, look back at the way they played against Ngezi Platinum, a high intensity game that had everything except goals and believe that they will finally pick up maximum points for the first time this season.

“Winning two games in a row it shows that it’s a good team, it’s not going to be easy in Mutare but again, with the way that we played our last game, we will make sure that at the end of the day, we go there and make sure that we bring the points that we want,’’ Mpofu declared.

The Covid-19 situation has made it difficult for coaches to plan accordingly since a player has to go into quarantine for 10 days if they test positive then return to training for a few days ahead of a match, which is proving to be a challenge in terms of fitness.

“We are in a fix as coaches, these are trying times, where we have somebody who will be away for 10 days and he comes for four days and we expect him to go and make sure that he gives you 100 percent, it’s not easy but we will soldier on and make sure that we will do our best in these situations,’’ lamented Mpofu.

Highlanders have so far fired blanks in the two matches they have played, starting off with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Black Rhinos before they drew 0-0 with Ngezi Platinum Stars. All is pointing to Bosso splashing on a striker when the transfer window opens in a few days’ time.

This afternoon is yet another opportunity for the likes of Chikuhwa, Washington Navaya and Toto Banda to prove they can carry the burden of scoring the goals.

One player who was outstanding against Ngezi Platinum is Joel “Josta” Ngodzo who took Bosso fans down memory lane with a dazzling display in the middle of the park. Bosso need their midfield to click again if they are to finally score and collect maximum points this season.

Manica Diamonds coach, Johannes Nhumwa also lamented the Covid-19 caused disruptions.

Nhumwa is, however, fortunate not to have any players laid off by Covid-19, with those not available out through injury. With today’s fixture being the last for his troops this year, Nhumwa wants his players to end the year with a bang.

“Though we started well, we are looking to continue but this continuity has been affected by the stop start. We are playing at home, we are having an advantage, it will be a motivational game since we are going for a break. We are playing one of the biggest teams in the country but we are going to give it a fight,’’ Nhumwa said.

Manica Diamonds are yet to taste victory against Highlanders, with the two teams having met just twice in 2019. The first meeting ended in a 1-1 stalemate at Vengere before Prince Dube scored the solitary goal in a 1-0 triumph for Highlanders at Barbourfields.

