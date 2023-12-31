Let’s work harder in 2024 – President

File Picture: President Mnangagwa accompanied by Vice-Presidents Chiwenga and Mohadi at the official opening of the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport

Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWEANS need to work even harder in 2024 and be united for the prosperity of the nation by building on the gains and milestones achieved this year, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his New Year’s message to the nation, delivered at State House in Harare yesterday, the President said Zimbabwe needed to consolidate gains in self-sufficiency by prioritising investments in agriculture, mining, manufacturing, tourism and infrastructure, among other sectors, to spur economic growth and improve “the quality of life for our citizens”.

He said while the year 2023 was “eventful”, Government successfully met its targets of delivering key national projects such as the Hwange Units 7 and 8 expansion project, achieving national food security and growing the mining sector.

“As the curtain for the year 2023 comes down, we reflect as families and communities on the year that has gone by while setting our focus for the year ahead.

“We thank the Lord Almighty for His grace and mercy, which saw us through an eventful year, as we march towards the attainment of Vision 2030,” President Mnangagwa said.

“With regards to mitigating the effects of climate change and enhancing food self-sufficiency at the household level, more land was put under irrigation.

“I commend our farmers for the unprecedented harvests which have seen our nation become food-secure.

“Our Pfumvudza/Intwasa farming model continues to grow from strength to strength, with our counterparts in the region and beyond emulating it as a model for food security.”

With the local mining sector having surpassed the set US$12 billion target, he said, focus will now be on scaling up value addition and beneficiation of the country’s abundant natural resource endowments for the benefit of local communities and the economy.

President Mnangagwa said work on the Beitbridge-Harare highway was nearing completion, while redevelopment of other trunk and feeder roads was underway.

The Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport upgrade and expansion project is now complete, making Zimbabwe an accessible tourism and investment destination.

He also welcomed investments in new tourism products and facilities, especially at a time when the number of tourists visiting the country has increased.

The recent discovery of gas in Muzarabani, the President added, confirms Zimbabwe’s potential as a future producer of gas and will likely meet local energy demand, which continues to increase as the economy expands.

“As we drive towards energy self-sufficiency, I was enthused to commission the Hwange Unit 7 and Unit 8 Expansion Project,” he said.

He also outlined giant strides made in construction of “several dams” and establishment of attendant irrigation schemes, which have since been commissioned.

“This was complemented by the Presidential Borehole Drilling Programme, which targets sinking a solar-powered borehole, as well as the establishment of a nutrition garden and business unit in each of our country’s 35 000 villages.”

Gains continue to be made in the manufacturing sector, where local products are dominating shelf space.

“To consolidate these gains, the Second Republic prioritises investments in science, technology and innovation,” added President Mnangagwa.

“These will leapfrog the sustainable socio-economic development of our great motherland, Zimbabwe.”

The historic celebration of the country’s 43rd Independence Day in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central province, crystallised the success of Government’s devolution programme.

On the diplomatic front, Zimbabwe was elected the incoming chair of the Southern African Development Community, which was “both a recognition and honour to the nation as a founding member of the organisation”, the President said.

“Meanwhile, I extend my gratitude for the confidence that the people of Zimbabwe expressed in me as President and in the revolutionary mass party, Zanu-PF, in the harmonised general elections held in August 2023,” he added.

“Furthermore, I am grateful to our churches and you all for the peace, unity, love and harmony before, during and after the election period.

“Indeed, we are a mature constitutional democracy.

“As sovereign people and descendants of Munhumutapa, in 2024, we need to work harder together in unity for the prosperity of our nation.

“Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo.”

He also took the opportunity to wish Zimbabweans a happy and prosperous new year.