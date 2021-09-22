Level two lockdown extended

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Tuesday extended the Covid-19 induced level two national lockdown by a further two weeks under similar conditions.

A couple of weeks ago the country downgraded the national lockdown from enhanced level four to a level two lockdown which among other things saw government business operating hours increased as well as Intercity travel being permitted.

Giving an update on the lockdown President Mnangagwa said while the country had over the past two weeks recorded a notable decline of cases there was need to extend the lockdown so as to help the country in the total containment of the pandemic.

He said the decline in new cases was an encouraging sign that the preventive measures being employed by government to curb the spread of the pandemic were yielding results.

“However, during the same period, our country nevertheless experienced some outbreaks though out the county, most notably in schools which reopened recently.

“In order to ensure that we continue along the path towards total containment of the Covid-19 pandemic, I have decided it prudent to extend the level two national lockdown measures announced a fortnight ago by a further two weeks. The situation will be reviewed thereafter to assess the progress we shall have made in order to move to a more relaxed level,” said the President.

The President said they would continue working with other players to contain the outbreak in schools and ensure it does not spill into communities.

Under the level two national lockdown a curfew beginning at 2am and ending at 530am is in place with ordinary business enterprises operating between 8am and 7pm.

Restaurants and bars within hotels and lodges are to open between 8am and 10pm. Bottle stores may sell liquor to customers for consumption off the premises between 10am and 4pm.

Follow on Twitter- @vusadb