Leverkusen set new European unbeaten record on way to EL final

Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso celebrates at the end of the match with Roma

Bayer Leverkusen scored a sensational last-minute equaliser to book their place in the Europa League final and set a new record of 49 matches unbeaten in all competitions.

Leverkusen were previously tied with Benfica on 48 games unbeaten in all competitions, but now boast the best record outright since the advent of European competition, according to UEFA.

Xabi Alonso’s side booked their place in the Europa League final after beating Roma 4-2 on aggregate, which included a last-minute goal from Josip Stanisic in the second leg to preserve their unbeaten status.

Roma took the lead with a penalty from Leandro Paredes just before half-time after Jonathan Tah fouled Sardar Azmoun. Paredes scored with another spot kick in the 66th minute after Adam Hlozek’s handball.

With eight minutes remaining, a Leverkusen corner confused the visiting defence, leading to Gianluca Mancini inadvertently deflecting the ball into his own net at the far post.

Stanisic then secured Leverkusen’s place in the record books deep into stoppage time with the equaliser after a skilful move into the box.

