Sharpshoot with his wife during an interview with Sunday News in 2019

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ONE of the pioneers of the Liberation struggle, Cde David Mongwa Moyo, has died.

Cde Moyo (97) who was affectionately known as Sharpshoot during the armed struggle, passed away at Mpilo hospital on Saturday morning.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association Bulawayo Provincial chairperson Cde Cephas Ncube, confirmed Cde Moyo’s death.

More details to follow…