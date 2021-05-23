Limping Bosso start Chibuku Cup title defence

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS start their Chibuku Super Cup title defence with a tricky fixture against Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

What makes things tricky for Bosso is the fact that Highlanders have six players who are not eligible to play in the competition’s first round since they do not have international transfer certificates (ITCs). Joel Ngodzo, Keith Mavunga, Winston Mhango who were in Zambia, Peter Muduhwa who was on loan at Simba Sports Club of Tanzania, Rodi Sibanda whose last club was Orlando Pirates of South Africa as well as Lynoth Chikuhwa who was in Botswana cannot play for Highlanders because they do not have ITCs, which are required for them to be issued player licences.

The five can only get registered when the next transfer window opens on 1 July. Bosso coach Mandla Mpofu last Thursday said Nqobizitha Masuku, Crispen Ncube and Divine Mhindirira had slight knocks. Mpofu, however, said the situation was manageable and the trio should be available for selection.

Highlanders only have 17 infield players and three goalkeepers, which makes life difficult for Mpofu with Bosso to play six group matches in a pool which also has Bulawayo City and Chicken Inn. Even with the odds stacked against his team, Mpofu is counting on the remaining players to deliver and guide their team to the next round of the competition.

Highlanders also have to get used to playing at Barbourfields without their 12th man, the fans who have backed the team to deliver in the past. There is no doubt that with the Chibuku Super Cup matches being live streamed, there will be a lot of interest in the Bosso fixture against Amakhosi Amahle from the multitude of fans all over Zimbabwe and beyond the country’s borders. In this age of social media, Highlanders cannot afford to lose to Chiefs lest the Twitter kings have a party on a platform where they have over 48 000 followers.

Chiefs did beat Highlanders 1-0 in November 2019 when the two teams last met at Barbourfields and that win went on to make sure they did survive relegation. There is no doubt that Amakhosi Amahle are fired up and their players are motivated, what more with Chiefs having recently unveiled their own kit supplied by their own Amakhosi Wear.

Chiefs have over the years gained a reputation for being giant slayers and a win over Highlanders this afternoon will further enhance their status. — @Mdawini_29.