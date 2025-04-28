Linda Mudzenda shines in semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent

Tafadzwa Zimoyo ,Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Editor

“. . . music speaks for you and that’s what you did tonight, and you are doing Zimbabwe so proud…” These heartfelt words from Alesha Dixon, a judge on the popular television reality show Britain’s Got Talent, perfectly encapsulated the spirit of the evening as Zimbabwean singer Linda Mudzenda captivated the audience on Saturday evening.

With a voice full of hope and resilience, Linda stole the hearts of many and secured her place in the top three, a remarkable achievement.

From the very beginning, Alesha championed Linda’s talent, awarding her the coveted golden buzzer that thrust her into the spotlight of the competition. Each performance grew stronger, showcasing not only her vocal brilliance but her remarkable ability to connect with her audience on a deep emotional level.

Alongside Linda, Scottish singer Vinnie McKee and magician Eden Choi also made their mark in the finals, while the dance troupe The Blackouts, who received a golden buzzer from Amanda Holden, brought their own sparkle to the competition.

In an unexpected yet heart-warming moment, even the notoriously tough judge Simon Cowell shared kind words with Linda, saying, “…Linda, you are a nice person.” The comment left the audience and the singer herself in awe, reflecting the profound impact her authenticity had on even the most discerning judges.

One of the standout moments of the night was Linda’s powerful rendition of “Who Am I?” by Wyn Starks. The emotional depth of her performance resonated with viewers across the globe, and she later expressed her gratitude, saying, “It’s a bit overwhelming and I am happy with the support I got from everyone.”

For Linda, this journey meant more than just competing, it was about representation, the power of dreams, and making her country proud. During her introductory interview, Linda received a heartfelt call from her family in Zimbabwe, proudly sporting matching “Team Linda” t-shirts.

“Winning BGT is a dream come true for me,” Linda said, her voice filled with hope and determination. Her familial bond was a reminder of the sacrifices and love that fuel every artiste’s journey.

Dressed in a stunning pink designer outfit, Linda became a symbol of pride for Zimbabweans around the world who rallied behind her.

“To every single one of you who voted, cheered, prayed, messaged, and stood by me, thank you,” she shared on social media.

As she continued to reflect on her experience, she said, “This journey has been more than just a stage. It’s been a beautiful reminder that dreams are real, that love can carry us beyond imagination. Thank you, Alesha Dixon, for believing in me and making a dream come true.”

Her background as a backing vocalist has shaped her into a diligent and courageous performer, and her current role as a child support worker with Dial4Care Recruitment, assisting children facing various challenges, reflects her deep commitment to making a positive difference in her community.

Linda’s journey on Britain’s Got Talent serves as an inspiration for aspiring artistes, particularly Zimbabweans. Following in the footsteps of talents like Blessing ‘Annatoria’ Chitapa and comedian Long John, she has demonstrated that dreams can indeed come true and encouraged others to pursue their passions with unwavering dedication.

With BGT extended this year and airing until May, the semi-finals will go live to the nation each Saturday for six weeks, instead of happening nightly over the course of one week as they previously did.