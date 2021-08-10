Lionel Messi finally agrees to PSG transfer

LIONEL MESSI has reportedly agreed a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain with the player to jet into France in the coming hours.

The 34-year-old footballer revealed on Sunday that a move to join Les Parisiens was a possibility when discussing his exit from Spanish side Barcelona in a press conference.

And now the transfer is on the verge of being announced with the Argentine legend offered an initial contract until 2023 worth £30million-a-year.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Lionel Messi joins PSG… HERE WE GO!

“Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024.

“Salary around €35m [£30m] net per season add-ons included.

“Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours.”- thesun.co.uk