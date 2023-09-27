Lions Club to hold farmers market  

Natasha Sipindiye, Sunday News Reporter

THE Lions Club of Bulawayo will this Saturday host a farmers market aimed at support small local businesses and also raising funds for various charities under the charitable organisation.

Lions Clubs are a charitable group who help various needy avenues like the blind, disabled, kids cancer and old age homes and raise money for donations to these groups.

In an interview with Sunday News president of the Lions Club of Bulawayo, Ms Glenys Morgan said the farmers market will comprise of stalls where natural and organic food will be sold, as well as games for kids.

“We are holding a Farmers Market where stall holders will be selling homemade plus other items. It is now an annual event in September. The event will start at 10am ending at 4pm. Entrance fee will be going for US$1. Stalls will be US$10.

“The stalls will be set up at Quern Mary in the Central Business District and Rhodes Jubilee in Barham Green while proceeds will go to Barbara Burrell behind Hillside Teachers College and two old people’s homes,” she said.

The National Blood Services of Zimbabwe will also station a mobile unit at the market and do a blood drive for their cause. Diabetic Organisation will hold testing and offer advice on diabetes.