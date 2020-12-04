Liquor Hub fun run postponed Inbox

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

THE sixth edition of the Liquor Hub Fun Run, which was scheduled for 6 December has been postponed to next year to ensure the race fully complies with Covid-19 protocols.

Liquor Hub Wholesale Centre proprietor, Raj Modi said they had been making preparations to host the race but after consultations they decided it would be best to postpone the event.

He said there was concern with hosting the event within the central business district citing the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the city.

“The safety of athletes is upmost on our minds and we want to ensure everyone is safe and the event does not become a spot for the spread of Covid-19.

“We made consultations as we were going about the preparations and other stakeholders advised us that it would be improper to host the event within the CBD so we decided to postpone it.

“The race will now be held in January and we are making alternative plans to host it outside the CBD,” said Modi.

Bulawayo Athletics Board chairperson Watson Madanyika said they are mindful of Covid-19 hence all efforts will be made to engage in practices that reduce the transmission of the respiratory disease.

He said they will make us of online registration once the new date is set and they already have an alternative route that has been mapped and was previously used for the second edition of the race.

Sports and Recreation Commission Bulawayo provincial coordinator Sam Dzvimbu said with athletics being considered a low risk sport and having been granted permission to resume in June, he was confident the race would be held in a safe environment.